Amid horror run, Football Ferns out to right wrongs against Argentina

The clock is ticking for the Football Ferns to get their game to a competitive level and avoid embarrassment at home when the World Cup kicks off in July.

After their 5-0 drubbing against Portugal at Waikato Stadium recently, the Ferns have an opportunity to right a few wrongs against world No.29-ranked Argentina tonight at the same venue.

Last month they were thrashed 5-0 and 4-0 by the USA.

“It was an inexcusable performance - just really bad, we know we are so much better than that,” striker Hannah Wilkinson said of the defeat to Portugal last Friday.

While these are friendly internationals, one eye is firmly on the World Cup and the Ferns are using the opportunity to play three games in seven days as a dress rehearsal for pool play.

They play Argentina again on Thursday night at North Harbour Stadium.

“The intention was always there and the effort at times. I think it's just the execution that was not good enough and those are the things we have to sharpen up, especially preparing for a World Cup,” Wilkinson said.

New Zealand were outplayed in all facets against Portugal and left to ponder what went wrong when confidence was high in the group in the days leading into it.

The Football Ferns have lost their last three matches by more than four goals. (Source: Photosport)

Argentina are ranked five positions below the Ferns and will go into the game after a 4-0 demolition of Chile in Auckland three nights ago.

Under coach Jitka Klimkova, the Ferns have won just three of 19 games. Their last three losses have been by four or more goals.

“We really need to get better at our fundamentals - we know we can put the pressure on the ball much better, more aggressive, more physical, that’s what was missing against Portugal," Klimkova said.

"Our first touch needs to be better, our passes need to be better, our connection, combination play."