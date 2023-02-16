Football Ferns looking for World Cup momentum against Portugal

The countdown is on to this year's Women's FIFA World Cup in New Zealand and every game is crucial for the Football Ferns.

Tomorrow they face Portugal, currently two places ahead of them in the world rankings, knowing they need to show plenty of improvement.

The Kiwis have put last month’s big losses to the US behind them and are determined to show home fans what they can do with a near full-strength squad.

“We are not playing not to lose, we are playing to win,” captain Ali Riley said.

“That comes with confidence and I’m going to expect the leaders on this team to really show we are going for it.

“We want to win, we want three points, we want to get out of the group – that’s the mentality and it starts now.”

After their Portugal friendly in Hamilton tomorrow, the Football Ferns will also play two games against Argentina; the three games acting as a World Cup dress rehearsal, coach Jitka Klimkova said.

“I really believe the players who are here at this tournament are the players who are fighting for their spots,” the coach said.

“The roster is not done yet but we are getting closer to the World Cup.”

If fans don’t believe her, today’s powhiri in Hamilton for teams ahead of the playoff tournament for the final three spots at this year’s World Cup certainly signalled another step towards kick off.

The Football Ferns attend a powhiri in Hamilton ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification playoffs. (Source: Photosport)

Portugal can make the tournament by beating the winner of a playoff between Cameroon and Thailand but captain Claudia Neto isn’t getting ahead of herself, knowing her side still need to play well to earn their place.

“We can make history for our country,” she said.

“We want to take it and we give everything.”

They have a chance to show that intent tomorrow against the Football Ferns at 7pm.