7 arrested, $6.7 worth of meth seized across North Island

Seven people have been arrested after $6.7 million worth of methamphetamine was seized across the North Island.

Police and the Defence Force carried out a number of search warrants across Whanganui, Hamilton and Auckland while investigating a group manufacturing methamphetamine in remote rural locations.

Police found 19.32kg of methamphetamine, with a number of pre-courser chemicals and equipment used to manufacture the drug.

The methamphetamine found has an estimated street value of $6.7 million and could have contributed more than $21 million in social harm.

Alongside this, a number of other A and B-class drugs were found, including LSD and GBL. Police also found a firearm and a significant amount of cash.

Nineteen vehicles, including five motorcycles, two boats, two jet skis and a caravan, were also seized.

Police managed to reach the remote areas thanks to air support from the Defence Force.

Seven men have been arrested and are set to appear in court either later this month or in May.

Three of those men, aged 47, 55 and 57, have been remanded in custody and will reappear in Whanganui District Court on May 30.

A 33-year-old man currently has a warrant out for his arrest.

A 41-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on March 24.

A 50-year-old man is due to reappear at the Hamilton District Court on May 5.

And a 57-year-old-man is due to appear before the Manukau District Court on March 15.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests can't be ruled out," Detective Inspector Albie Alexander said.

"This type of offending undermines the well-being of our communities by creating significant social harm, and the New Zealand police are committed to disrupting and dismantling drug networks identified."