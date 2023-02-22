Meth lab inside horse float seized as part of Waikato drug bust

Police have arrested three men, alleged to have gang connections, and seized a methamphetamine lab hidden inside a horse float in Cambridge.

Officers also recovered three ounces of methamphetamine, over $15,000 cash, firearms and ammunition during a number of search warrants over the past four weeks.

In a statement, police said that Operation Cobalt had "significantly disrupted the operations of drug suppliers in the township".

A gun seized as part of a drug bust in Cambridge. (Source: Police)

"Three men, aged 32, 34 and 55, have been arrested over the past four weeks following a number of successful search warrants.

"All three men, who [are alleged to] have gang associations, will face a range of serious drug and firearm charges."

Drugs seized in a Cambridge drug bust. (Source: Police)

All are appearing in the Hamilton District Court — the 34-year-old man is due to appear today, the 55-year-old man is due to appear tomorrow, and the 32-year-old man is due to appear on Friday.

Cambridge Sergeant Ben Joll said it was a "fantastic result" for the local community.

"We hope these arrests provide some reassurance to the Cambridge community that we are committed to making our communities safer from the influence and harm caused by gangs and their criminal activities," he said.

A gun seized in 'Operation Cobalt' by police. (Source: Police)

"These arrests will make an impact on the harm caused by drugs in our community, the consequences of which reach much further than the individual user.

"We have no tolerance for this sort of offending and urge anyone to contact police if you have concerns about or suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood."