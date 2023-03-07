Guns, drugs, cash seized in Northland gang bust, 9 arrested

Nine gang members are facing a combined 57 charges after police seized a significant amount of drugs, guns and cash in Northland.

Over last week, 10 search warrants were carried out across the Far North, targeting an alleged methamphetamine distribution network.

The warrants, which took place in Kaitaia, Taipa, Kaikohe, and Kaeo, led to the discovery of a large number of drugs, firearms and cash.

Sixteen guns, including several prohibited firearms and ammunition, 45 grams of methamphetamine, 250 cannabis plants and $36,000 of cash, were seized.

Police also discovered $50,000 worth of stolen property, including vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine people, who have alleged links to the Mongrel Mob, Head Hunters and Tribesman, have been arrested and are facing a combined 57 charges.

A 40-year-old Kaitaia woman with alleged "strong links to the Tribesman Gang" is facing 12 charges, which include three counts of possession of methamphetamine for supply and nine counts of supplying methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old Taipa man who police say is allegedly linked to several gangs is charged with possessing methamphetamine for supply, cultivating cannabis, and possessing substances capable of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Both alleged offenders are set to reappear in the Kaitaia District Court on March 15.

A 35-year-old woman with links to the Mongrel Mob is charged with possession of cannabis for supply, as well as 25 counts of supplies of methamphetamine.

She is set to appear before the Kaitaia District Court today.

Six others are due to reappear before the Kaitaia District Court in "due course".

ADVERTISEMENT

"This latest operation is a culmination of several months of investigation work generated by intelligence we have received from our communities,” Northland Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said.

"We know that drugs are a driver of crime and that members of gangs and their wider criminal syndicates prey on the addiction of our communities and have no qualms about making a profit off the misery of others.

"Police are also focused on helping break the drug addiction cycle and will continue to reach out to customers we identify of drug suppliers to offer various support services and opportunities."