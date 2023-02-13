New Zealand
Police seize 14kg of meth, $400k in Auckland drug bust

2:29pm
Police have shut down an international crime cell, after search warrants conducted in Auckland last week saw $400,000 and 14 kilograms of methamphetamine being found, and a man arrested.

The warrants were a result of Operation Settler, a month-long investigation into a transnational organised crime group, operating out of Mexico, allegedly importing and distributing methamphetamine in New Zealand.

A 36-year-old male Mexican national is now before the Auckland District Court, charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine.

The search warrants targeted a hotel and an Airbnb property in Auckland. Detective Inspector Albie Alexander, of the National Organised Crime Group, said the drug was found during the search of the Airbnb.

"Police believe the methamphetamine recovered originated out of Mexico.

"Meanwhile, at the hotel based in Auckland City, we also discovered around $400,000 in cash.”

The street value of the methamphetamine was approximately $4.9 million, police said.

There have now been 25 of these crime cells disrupted by police and Customs in the last five years.

“These organised crime groups are constantly targeting New Zealand and, on many occasions, they are inserting their own people into the country,” Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said.

“Once established here, they are importing illicit drugs, establishing supply lines to domestic markets and then moving their profits out of the country.”

