Live: State of emergency issued for Napier and Hastings

Join 1News for live updates as the upper North Island continues to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Live updates

7.00am: The owner of the Valley D'Vine restaurant in Napier is trapped in his house this morning, he told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flooding at the Valley D'Vine restaurant in Napier this morning. (Source: Supplied)

6.55am: Here's a photo of the flooding in Auckland's Runciman.

Flooding in Auckland's Runciman this morning. (Source: Supplied)

6.45am: A firefighter is in critical condition in hospital and another is missing after an incident in Auckland's Muriwai last night.

The pair were investigating flooding in a house on Motutara Road when a landslide occurred on the slope above, and the house collapsed, Fire and Emergency Chief Executive Kerry Gregory said in a statement.

"The search for our second firefighter was suspended in the early hours of the morning due to the instability of the land.

"A full rescue operation was initiated as soon as the landslide occurred, involving 10 crews from seven brigades and including Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), Police and St John.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A geotechnical assessment of the area will be carried out as soon as possible so decisions can be made about resuming the search.

"Our thoughts are with our firefighters, and with their loved ones. We are also providing support to the other members of their brigade.

"This is a very difficult time for them, and for every member of Fire and Emergency NZ when we are also focused on responding to the continuing need in so many communities across the North Island today."

6.40am: It's set to be another rainy day for Te Ika-a-Māui.

Tuesday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌦🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️



☁️🌧️

☁️🌧️

☁️☁️🌧️ 🌧️

🌤️☁️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 13, 2023

6.35am: The Mangawhare area of Dargaville is the latest place where people are being urged to evacuate.

"Police and FENZ will be in the area door-knocking and assisting with the evacuation," Kaipara District Council wrote on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you need to go to the evacuation centre, we have set up at Holy Trinity Anglican Church 58 Hokianga Road.

"If you can please stay with friends and family. You will be more comfortable there."

A reminder, a round-up of NEMA's advice is available here and a full list of local civil defence groups is available here.

States of local emergency are in place for Auckland, Northland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty Region, Waikato Region, Napier City and Hastings District, with local updates being provided by the local civil defence groups.

6.25am: The Auckland Harbour Bridge is currently open with reduced speed limits.

However, Auckland Transport warn "it is expected to open and close throughout the day".

UPDATE 6:20AM



The Auckland Harbour Bridge is currently open with reduced speed limits, however it is expected to open and close throughout the day depending on the unpredictable approach of Cyclone Gabrielle, causing high wind gusts. All lanes are currently open. https://t.co/L4PWyp2IHc — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

6.15am: Auckland Emergency Management are reminding people to only call 111 when life and safety is at risk.

⚠️ UPDATE 5.30 AM ⚠️

Fire and Emergency is prioritising the response to calls where life and safety is at risk.

They are reiterating requests people only call 111 when life and safety are at risk to ensure people who urgently need help can get through to their comms centre🚨 — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 13, 2023

6.10am: The people earlier trapped in a car in Ruakākā, Whangārei have been evacuated, FENZ have confirmed.

6.05am: Roads are closed around the North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle's effects continue to be felt.

A full list of State Highway closures is available on the Waka Kotahi website.

6.00am: Here's a photo of Port Waikato Rd in Waikato this morning.

Port Waikato Rd about 5.15am this morning. (Source: Anthoney Bell)

ADVERTISEMENT

5.50am: People in Napier and Hastings District are waking to a local state of emergency this morning.

Mayors of the two areas signed the declaration at 4.31am this morning.

Anyone in danger is urged to call 111 immediately.

Heavy rain is easing now in Auckland and Coromandel, further heavy rain though for Northland, and Hawke's Bay to Wairarapa pic.twitter.com/wnXGQjtDMm — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

5.45am: Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group have issued an emergency mobile alert for the Esk Valley.

"There is serious flooding in the ESK VALLEY from the ESK RIVER, which is still rising," NEMA tweeted.

"LEAVE NOW if you are in a low-lying area near the ESK River in Bay View."

ADVERTISEMENT

A reminder of the National Emergency Management Agency advice to people in affected areas.

"Put safety first. Don't take any chances. Act quickly if you see rising water," the agency advises. "Floods and flash floods can happen quickly. If you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.

"People in areas being impacted by [Cyclone Gabrielle] should be prepared to evacuate and keep your grab bag near. Listen to emergency services and local Civil Defence authorities. Follow any instructions about evacuation of your area.

"If you have to leave, take your pets with you. If it's not safe for you, it's not safe for them."

5.30am: Fire and Emergency logged 55 storm-related emergency calls in one hour between 3am and 4am this morning.

"Fire and Emergency is being kept extremely busy with the Cyclone affecting a growing number of areas. We have lost radio and cellular contact with our people on the ground in Tairāwhiti and are working to regain contact by other means.

"Fire and Emergency is prioritising the response to calls where life and safety is at risk," FENZ said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include a person trapped in a car in Whangārei, and assistance with evacuations in Auckland, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

4.30am: 2500 homes on Counties Energy's network in Auckland are currently without power, the provider said in a statement.

"It is expected the network will continue to suffer more damage for at least the next 24 hours.

"The conditions are too dangerous currently for our crews to try and restore power, however, if conditions allow, they will start restoring from first light.

"Our fault crews are currently simply making safe, isolating power to any safety concerns such as lines and poles down and damaged equipment."