Parliament suspended over Cyclone Gabrielle, only Act objects

Parliament has agreed to suspend its business for a week in light of Cyclone Gabrielle - with all but one party in support.

The Act party opposed the motion put by leader of the house Grant Robertson. It was supported by all other parties, including National.

Act deputy leader Brooke Van Velden said her party appeared to be the only one "willing to hold the Government to account".

She said a check on the executive's power was especially, not less, important because of the national emergency.

"When the Government, in an emergency, takes on extra powers we should be here to hold those powers to account," she said.

"We cannot suspend democracy because of the weather."

Shadow leader of the house, National's Michael Woodhouse, said the situation was not the way he would have wanted parliament to commence - Tuesday was set to be the first sitting day of the year - but National supported the move to adjourn.

He said supporting the motion was a "lineball call".

Shadow leader of the house Michael Woodhouse.

"We now know there are 170,000 houses without power, a grid emergency, people on the roofs of buildings with water centimetres below them. The tragedy, potentially unfolding within our Fire and Emergency NZ staff - we do very much thank them.

"On balance, it is appropriate to suspend the actions of this house and to go back to the places that need that help."

Robertson, who put the motion, said he did so "reluctantly" but believed it was "the right thing" to do.

He said the prime minister's statement - which was due for Tuesday - was usually a "very political debate".

"Now is not the time."

He said emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty would continue to keep all MPs across the house informed.

"The right thing to do is do our jobs in our communities and return here next week."