Over 40 Hawke's Bay households trapped amid Cyclone Gabrielle

35 mins ago
Flooding in Eskdale, Hawke's Bay.

Flooding in Eskdale, Hawke's Bay. (Source: Supplied)

More than 40 households in Eskdale in the Hawke's Bay are trapped due to Cyclone Gabrielle, Fire and Emergency NZ have said.

They said multiple people are trapped in flooded houses or cars on State Highway 5.

"Rescues are delayed due to a bridge washout and there are people trapped in Puketapu."

Other rescue efforts are underway in Muriwai, Auckland , after a volunteer firefighter went missing following a landslide.

Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory said the search for the firefighter was suspended in the early hours of the morning due to the instability of the land. Another firefighter is in a critical condition in hospital.

A national state of emergency has been declared for New Zealand.

