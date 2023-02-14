Orchard workers trapped on roofs amid Gabrielle flooding

A group of orchard workers have scrambled onto the top of roofs to escape rising flood water as they wait for help to arrive in Hawke's Bay.

Footage posted to Facebook by Lie Tu'imoala shows at least 10 people sitting on top of small dwellings on the banks of the Tūtaekurī River.

The video shows they are surrounded by brown water which sits high up against the individual cabins.

At one stage in the clip, two of the men are seen swimming in the water while one man manoeuvres back inside one of the windows to reclaim more property.

A number of vehicles can be seen in the clip, with one van totally submerged and only a fraction of its roof showing.

Despite their situation, the group appear to be in good spirits and are staying positive.

Some appear to have been able to save some personal items while others were seen sharing food.

More than 1100 social media users have shared comments on the post, many who expressed concerns about the group.

One person wrote: "Please stay safe."

Another said: "That is not good for you guys. I hope help comes for you guys. God bless and be safe."

A third wrote: "Is anyone going to help these guys?"

More than 40 households in Eskdale in the Hawke's Bay are trapped due to Cyclone Gabrielle, Fire and Emergency NZ have said.

They said multiple people are trapped in flooded houses or cars on State Highway 5.

"Rescues are delayed due to a bridge washout and there are people trapped in Puketapu."

State of Emergency

At 8:30am, a National State of Emergency was declared to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The declaration will include Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group are urging all Taradale and Omanhu residents to evacuate immediately: "If possible, stay with family and friends".

"Check that your evacuation route is safe, check the Waka Kotahi website for road closures.

"If unable to stay with family and friends, Omahu residents are being asked to go to Hastings Sports' Centre.

"Taradale Community are being asked to go to St Joseph's Māori Girls' School."

"Defence Force assets are on their way to Hawke's Bay and active rescues are underway."