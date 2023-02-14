One firefighter missing, one rescued after landslide in Muriwai

A volunteer firefighter is missing and another has been rescued after a landslide destroyed a home in Muriwai.

Emergency services were investigating flooding inside a property on Motutara Road when a landslide occurred and the home collapsed.

Two firefighters were trapped inside however crews were able to rescue one person who is now in a critical condition in hospital.

Ten crews from seven brigades had rallied to search for the firefighters as soon as the landslide occurred.

Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory said the search for the second firefighter was suspended in the early hours of the morning due to the instability of the land.

He said the "highly technical" rescue effort took place in the early hours of the morning.

"At around 3am this morning, the decision was made that it was too difficult in those conditions to carry on the search for that firefighter and so the search was ceased at that stage," he said.

"We do have grave concerns for the safety of that firefighter."

Decisions will be made about resuming the search once a geotechnical assessment of the area has been carried out, he said.

"Our thoughts are with our firefighters, and with their loved ones. We are also providing support to the other members of their brigade.

"This is a very difficult time for them, and for every member of Fire and Emergency NZ when we are also focused on responding to the continuing need in so many communities across the North Island today."

An emergency mobile alert was sent to residents of Motutara Rd and Domain Crescent early this morning. They were asked to evacuate and make their way to Sand Dunz Café.

Police had urged Motutara Rd residents to evacuate to the surf club just after midnight.

An update to Twitter said: "Those to the north of 140 Motutara Rd go to the Surf Club via Oaia Road.

"Those to the south of 140 Motutara Rd go south to the Surf Club. Those from Domain Rd go south to the Surf Club."