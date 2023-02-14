'There's our deck' - Part of Auckland surf club washed out to sea

A surf club on Auckland's rugged west coast had its deck washed out to sea by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Video shows the destruction caused by the storm at Bethells Beach.

"There's our deck," a man says as it goes floating by down the estuary.

"Look at that it's perfectly fine," a woman jokes trying to lighten the mood.

More images show the road to Bethells washed out by floodwaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road had only just been repaired from the earlier January flooding, the man shooting the video explains.

It comes as a state of national emergency has been declared over the cyclone.

Thousands are without power in the North Island as emergency screws scramble to help those affected.