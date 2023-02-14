Search underway for adrift yacht near Hen and Chicken Islands

A search and rescue operation is underway near the Hen and Chicken Islands for a person in distress in an adrift yacht.

Colonel Mel Childs from the Defence Force said HMNZS Te Mana is carrying out the search.

"Overnight, Te Mana has completed a search north of the Hen and Chicken Island group and east of Bream Head," she said.

"I have just been advised a locator beacon has been activated on the vessel and Te Mana is making best speed with an ETA of 2 hours."

"I have no further update on that task but as soon as we do, New Zealand Defence Force will provide immediate advisory."