Parliament likely to adjourn until next week due to cyclone

Parliament's sitting programme should be postponed due to the national state of emergency declared to cope with Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government has proposed.

However, Act party leader David Seymour opposes the move.

The announcement was made by Leader of the House Grant Robertson shortly before 1pm today.

In a statement, he said the storm was unprecedented, affecting people and property across much of the North Island".

“Government ministers and MPs from all political parties will be focused on assisting their communities with the response so the Government is proposing to postpone this week’s sitting programme.”

Parliament will meet briefly today at 2pm to consider a motion on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty will then deliver a statement on the declaration of a state of national emergency, and there will be questions and answers on that statement.

“I will then move a motion for Parliament to adjourn until Tuesday February 21."

The vote will require a majority - which Labour has - but the National party says it will support the motion.

"That week will follow what was the original plan for this week.

"The House will begin with the Prime Minister’s statement and debate."

Wednesday will be the first day of oral questions, he said.

Select committees could continue to meet this week if they are able to do so remotely.

Act leader David Seymour told 1News New Zealand needed democracy to "continue", with its elected parliament functioning "whenever possible".

"Not cancelled whenever the Government can get away with it."

1News understands the Green Party also supports the postponement. Te Pāti Māori have been approached for comment.