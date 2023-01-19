LIVE: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces her resignation

Jacinda Ardern announces her resignation (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today announced her decision to step down from her role as New Zealand's leader no later than early February. Join 1News for the latest updates.

What you need to know

Jacinda Ardern has announced her decision to step down as the Prime Minister and the Labour Party leader no later than February 7.

Her resignation will take effect following the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

A caucus vote will be held in three days' time, on January 22.

The 2023 general election will be held on October 14.

Live updates:

3.20pm: Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers has paid tribute to Jacinda Ardern, saying she "was not a garden variety Prime Minister" and was "an incredible source of strength at home in NZ and a source of remarkable inspiration around the world."

3.11pm: Labour MP for Te Tai Tokerau Kelvin Davis has also ruled himself out of the contest, RNZ reports.

3.06pm: When asked if he'd run for party leadership, Labour MP for Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty said "I most certainly will not."

2.53pm: Here is how the world has responded to Ardern's announcement.

2.48pm: Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan says "her legacy as Prime Minister is sure to be one of hope, leadership and inclusion."

Over the past 5 years, PM Jacinda Ardern's Government has delivered on a progressive and positive policy agenda.



Jacinda's empathic and strong leadership guided New Zealand through the heart-breaking Christchurch mosque shootings and the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) January 19, 2023

2.45pm: Premier of Victoria Dan Andrews hopes "we can share something from higher up the shelf sometime soon" now that Ardern has resigned.

Enjoy having a bit more time with Clarke and Neve, @jacindaardern - and I hope we can share something from higher up the shelf sometime soon. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) January 19, 2023

2.38pm: Read the reactions of Labour's political rivals to Ardern's shock resignation.

2.36pm: Te Pāti Māori thanks "the outstanding contribution Jacinda Ardern has made to our country".

"Our country needed the grace of a wahine to lead us through this period of our history and she did so with the utmost humility and integrity, says Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“It is a sad day for politics where an outstanding leader has been driven from office for constant personalisation and vilification."

2.29pm: Read Ardern's full speech in which she announced her resignation.

2.27pm: The ACT party "wishes Jacinda Ardern well for the future".

"I've known Jacinda for over a decade and while we rarely see eye to eye on political matters, we have remained collegial," says ACT party leader David Seymour.

In a tweet, Seymour called Ardern "a well-meaning person", but said "her idealism collided hard with reality".

2.20pm: The Green party has acknowledged "Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's service to Aotearoa."

"Jacinda Ardern has been a decisive and tireless leader of our country through unprecedented challenges, and we will be sorry to see her go," says Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

"Jacinda Ardern's compassion in times of crisis, her determination to make progress towards a fairer and safer Aotearoa, and her leadership of two multi-party governments is a cause for huge admiration," Co-leader Marama Davidson added.

2.16pm: The general election will be held on October 14.

Alongside her shock resignation, Ardern announced the date of the next election during her speech in Hawke's Bay.

She said the decision was made after taking advice from the Electoral Commission and considering things like public holidays.

2:08pm: Ardern says she's looking forward to spending more time with her family.

"So to Neve, Mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year," she said in her speech with a grin.

"And to Clarke, let's finally get married."

1.58pm: Here's a timeline of Ardern's tenure as Prime Minister.

1.51pm: National Party leader Christopher Luxon offered Ardern on behalf of the party "our thanks for her service to New Zealand".

"She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda."

On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand.



She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) January 19, 2023

1.48pm: "It’s my privilege to have served with @jacindaardern and to have witnessed her strength, intellect and humanity as she lead us through the pandemic," Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall says.

"Her leadership saved tens of thousands of New Zealand lives."

It’s my privilege to have served with @jacindaardern and to have witnessed her strength, intellect and humanity as she lead us through the pandemic. Her leadership saved tens of thousands of New Zealand lives. — Ayesha Verrall (@drayeshaverrall) January 19, 2023

1.44pm: "What a privilege it has been to work with an exceptional leader and human," Minister Megan Woods said on Twitter.

"After March 15 I stood beside a woman who showed the world how empathy and leadership went together."

So many things to say about @jacindaardern as our PM and legacy but for now I will just say what a privilege it has been to work with an exceptional leader and human - after March 15 I stood beside a woman who showed the world how empathy and leadership went together pic.twitter.com/7xPqtqW40x — Megan Woods (@Megan_Woods) January 19, 2023

1.42pm: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Ardern "has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength" during her two terms in the role.

"She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities," he wrote on Twitter.

"Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me.

"I look forward to working with the next Prime Minister of New Zealand and I wish @jacindaardern and her family well in the next chapter of their lives."

Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.



She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.



Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me. pic.twitter.com/QJ64mNCJMI — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 19, 2023

1.28pm: Ardern says she will remain the Member for Mt Albert through to April, which will "give me a bit of time in the electorate before I depart, and also spare them and the country a by-election".

"Beyond that, I have no plan. No next steps. All I know is that whatever I do, I will try and find ways to keep working for New Zealand and that I am looking forward to spending time with my family again - arguably, they are the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us."

1.22pm: Ardern said there was no special "angle" or "real reason" why she wanted to resign, only that she was "human".

"To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. To Clarke, let's finally get married."

1.15pm: Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says he's not putting himself forward as a candidate for the role of Labour leader.

"In 2014 when I failed to secure the leadership of the party for the second time I indicated that I would not put myself forward again. My position has not changed," he said in a statement.

1.13pm: Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock decision to step down as Prime Minister and Labour leader after five and a half years in the role.

“Being Prime Minister has been the greatest honour of my life and I want to thank New Zealanders for the enormous privilege of leading the country for the last five and a half years,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“With holding such a privileged role comes responsibility, including the responsibility to know when you’re the right person to lead, and also when you’re not.

“I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister but it has also taken a lot out of me. You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along.

“Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple."