Mixed emotions for Kiwis following Ardern's shock resignation

There was a range of emotions across the country following Jacinda Ardern's shock announcement today that she would be resigning as prime minister.

The PM made the announcement shortly after revealing October 14 would be the date of the next election. She said she would be stepping down no later than February 7.

Ardern said she was no longer able to give her all to the job.

"This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year but another term because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One woman 1News spoke to said she was "surprised" by the announcement, saying, "I thought she'd be in for the next election."

Another woman said that while she was shocked by the announcement, it wouldn't change her opinions leading up to the election.

"Doesn't change much; I'd still vote Labour every time," she said.

One Wellingtonian said it was "brave, very courageous of her to get out on top".

A Christchurch woman said she didn't believe the news, saying Ardern is "not the type of person that would give up on her country".

"I'm really sad," she said.

While some were disappointed to see her go, others felt the exact opposite - one man said he was "very pleased" by the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't think she's done a very good job of late; she's been giving the money to the wrong people," he said.

A Christchurch business owner said it's been a tough couple of years and told 1News that "it's not something that concerns me much".

"It's probably time for a bit of a change - a personality change and a fresh approach to things would be good," he said.

One man called it "one of the best things to happen to the country in a long, long time".

"In more recent times, where our finances are being spent and where our priorities are going, I just feel they're not right."

Ardern will continue to serve her electorate, Mount Albert, until April so as not to trigger a by-election.

Labour will meet on Sunday to decide who will replace Ardern as the party's leader and prime minister.