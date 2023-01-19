'A jolt around the world' - how the world reacted to PM's resignation

The world has reacted to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation, with one outlet saying it had sent a "jolt around the world".

US media outlets picked up the news, with the Washington Post saying Ardern had "won global praise for her leadership style during the coronavirus pandemic".

CNN noted Ardern's comment she did not have the energy to continue in the role, while the Los Angeles Times gave a brief update stating she would not contest the 2023 election, and the Wall Street Journal also covered the news.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the BBC said Ardern had "choked up" as she explained her challenges in the role, and said she had led New Zealand through the Covid-19 pandemic, the Christchurch mosque shootings and the White Island eruption.

The Independent reported the news had sent a "jolt around the world" and had "reverberated all the way from Wellington" - although the announcement was made in Hawke's Bay.

"Labour Party premier said in an emotional and tearful address that she planned to stand down next month, saying she was too tired to seek a third term."

Across the ditch in Australia, the ABC had a live updates feed on the news.

"Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals," its report said.

"She was lauded globally for her country's initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic after New Zealand managed for months to stop the virus at its borders."

