Timeline: Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister

Jacinda Ardern has been Prime Minister since 2017. (Source: 1News)

Jacinda Ardern’s time as Prime Minister coincided with major events in New Zealand and overseas, from the Christchurch mosque attacks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

August 2017: Jacinda Ardern takes over as Labour Party leader, just weeks out from the election.

October 2017: Ardern becomes Prime Minster, leading a coalition government with the Green Party and New Zealand First.

June 2018: Ardern becomes only the second elected world leader to give birth while in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

March 2019: The Christchurch mosque attack leaves 51 people dead and thrusts Ardern onto the world stage as New Zealand deals with a major terrorism outrage and Ardern leads efforts to tackle online harm through the "Christchurch call".

December 2019: An eruption on Whakaari/White Island leaves 22 people dead.

March 2020: Ardern announces New Zealand is effectively closing its borders and is going into lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown lasts until May.

October 2020: Labour wins the election by a landslide, with 65 of the 120 seats and is able to govern alone.

August 2021: Auckland goes back into Covid-19 lockdown and stays under restrictions for months.

February 2022: Protesters angered by vaccine mandates and other issues take over Parliament's grounds and stay for three weeks before a violent end to the occupation on March 2. Ardern calls it an "illegal occupation" and says she was saddened by the violent ending.

March 2022: National overtakes Labour in 1News Kantar Public Poll, for the first time since Ardern became leader in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

July 2022: New Zealand’s borders fully reopen. Inflation hits a 32-year high at 7.3%.

December 2022: The final 1News Kantar Public Poll of the year gives National a 5% lead, and National Party leader Christopher Luxon is now just 6% behind Ardern in the preferred prime Minister ratings.

January 2023: Ardern announces she is standing down as Prime Minister.