'S***' - Labour MP McAnulty reacts to Ardern's resignation

3:47pm
|
1News

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty reacted to Jacinda Ardern's resignation with an explicit four-letter word.

When speaking to media outside Labour's caucus retreat in Napier, McAnulty said his first thought was "s***".

The MP said it was the only way to react because the announcement was a "hell of a surprise".

"At the end of the day, it's clearly a decision that's been made for her and her family's interests.

"She's slugged her guts out for five and a half years for this country, and I hope people take a step back and acknowledge that," he said.

When asked if he will be gunning for the top job, McAnulty said: "I most certainly will not."

