Ardern resigns: Hipkins not ruling himself out of leadership tilt

3:55pm
|
1News

Senior Government Minister and Labour MP Chris Hipkins hasn’t ruled himself out of the running to replace Jacinda Ardern, following the Prime Minister’s shock resignation today.

Ardern, after announcing October 14 at this year’s election date, said she would be stepping down as PM by February 7, and as an MP in April so as to not trigger a by-election in her Mt Albert electorate.

While Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has ruled himself out of the running to be the next Labour leader, Education and Police Minister Hipkins wasn’t doing the same when asked in Napier today.

“I’m not going to get into a discussion about that at the moment,” he said, when asked by reporters about whether he would make a good prime minister.

“There are members of our team who just need a little bit of time to digest.”

He was then asked “but you’re not ruling it out,” to which he replied “no I’m not”.

He said it had been a privilege to be a minister in Ardern’s government, and acknowledged her “remarkable leadership” through the Covid-19 pandemic, the Christchurch terrorist attack and the White Island disaster.

Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood wouldn’t comment on any potential leadership aspirations, while Housing Minister Megan Woods also didn’t rule herself out.

Deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis wasn’t considering a run.

New ZealandPolitics

10:59am

