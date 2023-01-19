Ardern’s message to Clarke: 'Let’s finally get married'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, in light of her shock resignation today.

Ardern announced at Labour's caucus event that she would not be seeking re-election and would step down as prime minister by February 7.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embraces partner Clarke Gayford after she announces her resignation (Source: Getty)

During her speech, she said she had no solid plans ahead other than being there for her partner Clarke Gayford and daughter Neve.

"I have no plan. No next steps. All I know is that whatever I do, I will try and find ways to keep working for New Zealand, and I am looking forward to spending time with my family once again," she said. "Arguably they are the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us.

"So to Neve, Mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year. And to Clarke, let's finally get married," she said with a grin.

Ardern said she would continue as Mt Albert MP until April.

"This will give me a bit of time in the electorate before I depart, and also spare them and the country a by-election."

Ardern's resignation came after she announced the election would be held on October 14.