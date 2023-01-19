Analysis: A surprise Ardern’s resignation came so soon

Jacinda Ardern's resignation was expected, but it’s a surprise it came so soon, says 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

She said that there have been "questions and speculations" about Ardern's plans moving into the next political cycle, but the timing of Ardern's announcement surprised her the most.

"There was speculation that perhaps in the first half of this year, or perhaps she’d stand in the next election and, if she won, stay on for another year."

"I think having it today and having it now has been a surprise, especially and pointedly for those in her caucus," Mutch McKay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that being prime minister takes a lot of hunger, and "the prime minister has decided today that on her own terms, she's just not anymore".

Labour has a long week ahead of them, Mutch McKay said, as they will be picking the country's next prime minister.

She said the obvious choice for Labour would be Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, despite him announcing he won’t be throwing his hat in.

However, Mutch McKay said his candidacy is still a possibility.

"I do understand that behind the scenes, lots of people were trying to convince him to change his mind."

If he chooses not to run, next on the list would be Chris Hipkins, with Michael Wood and Kiri Allan also being considered.

The vote to decide the next PM will take place on Sunday. Should caucus fail to pick a leader, the vote will go to the wider Labour membership.