Political rivals react to Ardern's shock resignation

Composite image of Christopher Luxon and Jacinda Ardern. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Political rivals have reacted to Jacinda Ardern's emotional announcement that she will step down as prime minister next month.

In her sixth year in the role, Ardern said she was not able to prepare for another year during her summer break.

"And so today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election and that my term as Prime Minister will conclude no later than the 7th of February," she said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon wished Ardern well.

"On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand.

"She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda."

ACT leader David Seymour said on social media that "Jacinda Ardern is a well-meaning person, but her idealism collided hard with reality. We wish her and her family well for their future.

"Ardern’s collision with reality has left this country with big problems: the economy, the lawlessness, the Treaty.

"New Zealand needs a new government of real change and ACT will be providing the ideas and the backbone to make the change real."

The Green Party acknowledged Ardern’s service to Aotearoa.

“Jacinda Ardern has been a decisive and tireless leader of our country through unprecedented challenges, and we will be sorry to see her go,” said co-leader James Shaw.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. (Source: 1News)

“The Prime Minister has fostered an extremely positive and constructive working relationship between her party and the Greens, and I’m proud of everything we have achieved together in government over the last five years.

“We haven’t always agreed on everything, but even in times of disagreement we have appreciated and valued the constructive nature of the Prime Minister and her team."

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said Ardern would not have made the decision lightly.

"Jacinda Ardern’s compassion in times of crisis, her determination to make progress towards a fairer and safer Aotearoa, and her leadership of two multi-party governments is a cause for huge admiration.

“Politics takes its toll, and I know the Prime Minister won’t have made her decision lightly.

“The Greens look forward to continuing our Cooperation Agreement work taking action on climate, protecting nature, and making sure everyone has what they need to live a good life."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said in a statement that New Zealand "needed the grace of a wahine to lead us through this period of our history and she did so with the utmost humility and integrity.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

“It is a sad day for politics where an outstanding leader has been driven from office for constant personalisation and vilification. Her whanau have withstood the ugliest attacks over the last two years with what we believe to be the most demeaning form of politics we have ever seen,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“We will remember Jacinda Ardern for catapulting the voice of wahine and youth onto the world stage. Her fearlessness, courage and determination broke glass ceilings” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi.

“It is now time for Labour with the biggest Māori caucus ever to continue breaking glass ceilings by appointing a Tangata Whenua Leader as the Prime Minister to lead the Government into the next election.

“Anything less than this will be taking Aotearoa backwards from Jacinda Ardern’s reign.

“Lastly, we want to acknowledge Jacinda’s whānau; Clarke, Neve Te Aroha and her parents for the sacrifices they have made during a very challenging period. We are grateful to them for sharing their wife, Māmā and daughter with the country and wish them all well in their future endeavours,” said Waititi.

Ardern to step away as Mt Albert MP in April

Ardern said she would continue as Mt Albert MP until April.

"This will give me a bit of time in the electorate before I depart, and also spare them and the country a by-election."

She said there was no special "angle" or "real reason" why she wanted to resign, only that she was "human".

"To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. To Clarke, let's finally get married."

Ardern said she knew what the job of prime minister took and believed she "no longer had enough in the tank to do it justice" but there were colleagues who could.

Despite being a likely front-runner to replace her, Grant Robertson issued a statement shortly after saying that he would not be putting himself forward as a candidate for the leadership of the party.

"In 2014, when I failed to secure the leadership of the party for the second time I indicated that I would not put myself forward again.

"My position has not changed," he said.