Ardern announces date for next election as she resigns

Ballot box. (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the date for the next election during her shock resignation speech today.

The election will be held on October 14.

Jacinda Ardern said the decision was made after taking advice from the Electoral Commission and considering things like public holidays.

The PM also announced she would not be seeking re-election after announcing she would be stepping down by February 7.

"This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year but another term - because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that," she said.

10:59am

