Jacinda Ardern's resignation - all the reaction

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today announced her decision to step down from her role as New Zealand's leader no later than early February. Read 1News' updates from throughout the day.

What you need to know

Jacinda Ardern has announced her decision to step down as the Prime Minister and the Labour Party leader no later than February 7.

Her resignation will take effect following the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

A caucus vote will be held in three days' time, on January 22.

The 2023 general election will be held on October 14.

Live updates:





7.15pm: Thank you for tuning in to our live updates throughout the day. Tune back in tomorrow for more coverage and commentary following Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation.

6.45pm: Jacinda Ardern has been Prime Minister for the past 5 and a half years, watch the video below for a timeline of her leadership.

6.09pm: The UK's ambassador to NZ Iona Thomas says Jacinda Ardern "has been a great friend & partner of the UK in her time as Prime Minister."

"She has championed connections between our two countries as we increased trade & tackled shared challenges," the ambassador said.

"I wish her the best for all that is to come."

PM @jacindaardern has been a great friend & partner of the UK in her time as Prime Minister. She has championed connections between our two countries as we increased trade & tackled shared challenges. 🇬🇧 🇳🇿



I wish her the best for all that is to come. pic.twitter.com/9hhk80ahOa — Iona Thomas OBE 🇬🇧 (@IonaCThomas) January 19, 2023

6.03pm: US ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall reflected warmly on Ardern's leadership - "we don’t remember days we remember moments."

"How warmly PM Arden welcomed us to Aotearoa, being w/ her & the President in the Oval … so many treasured moments. An incredible world leader, she is manaakitanga personified."

The saying goes, we don’t remember days we remember moments. How warmly PM Ardern welcomed us to Aotearoa, being w/ her & the President in the Oval… so many treasured moments. An incredible world leader, she’s manaakitanga personified. Very proud of what we accomplished together pic.twitter.com/ztNyklmvya — Ambassador Tom Udall 🇺🇸 (@USAmbNZ) January 19, 2023

5.54pm: "New Zealand Owes PM Ardern a debt of gratidude," says the Abortion Law Reform Association of New Zealand.

"Ardern stood firm in her support for the bodily autonomy of all citizens, and as Prime Minister she presided over a government that decriminalised abortion in its first term," ALRANZ said in a statement.

"Ardern, along with other high-profile women, has experienced vicious misogynist attacks in the guise of critique from both mainstream media and social media.

"We feel certain that, given her well-deserved stature on the world stage, she will continue to make the world a better place by espousing the values of kindness, following the science, and knowing your subject far better than your opponents do."

5.49pm: Read 1News Digital Political Reporter Felix Desmarais' detailed look at Labour's potential leadership candidates.

Jacinda Ardern in 2020. (Source: Getty)

5.41pm: Kiingi Tuheitia is saddened at Ardern's resignation, RNZ reports.

Tuheitia's principal advisor Rukumoana Schaafhausen said the Kiingitanga is paying tribute to the advances that have been made for Māori.

5.25pm: The Child Poverty Action Group has acknowledged in a statement the work Ardern has done "to put child poverty on the political agenda."

"Under her leadership, government strategy and policy around child poverty has been significantly strengthened," they said.

CPAG "applauds the comprehensive steps and efforts taken" in one of Ardern's signature policy areas.

"There are still too many children living in poverty, and the programme of action needs to be accelerated to address the high rates of poverty for some groups of children, said CPAG spokesperson Mike O'Brien.

5.20pm: Watch Kiwis' mixed reactions to the Prime Minister's shock resignation.

5.17pm: Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood says "this is the Jacinda Ardern I know."

He called her "one of the most historically important Prime Minister's we have had" and "a major player on the world stage," in a Facebook post.

"Everything you see publicly about Jacinda is what you get in private. She is the real deal."

5.04pm: "Jacinda Ardern, it has been a privilege to be your colleague and friend," says Health Minister Andrew Little.

"I saw Jacinda’s voracious appetite for work, her policy smarts and her incredibly relaxed and engaging approach to people when we were leader and deputy leader together.

"I've seen her up close leading us through the tragedies of a terrorist attack and civil disasters. I've seen her deal with coalition partners and other political friends that would test the patience of a saint. And beneath her warm, personable style was always a grittiness and firmness of purpose that made her a formidable colleague."

He says it was "her unashamed self-knowledge" that we saw today, "A leader who knows herself. And knows when to call time."

What a day! And what inspiration. This is the unique leadership qualities @jacindaardern - empathy, humility, self awareness 👏 pic.twitter.com/fQiND8HP9M — Andrew Little (@AndrewLittleMP) January 19, 2023

4.48pm: Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown posted a tribute to Jacinda Ardern on Facebook.

"Jacinda Ardern – e vaine toa, kua tavini ana ma te tiratiratu.

"Meitaki maata Prime Minister Ardern for your steadfast leadership in service to the people of Aotearoa, the Cook Islands, and our Pacific region. You've led with strength, empathy and manaakitanga.

"Your more than 5 years in office have occurred during the most turbulent time the world has faced since the second World War ... We wish you, Clarke, and your family the very best in this next chapter of your lives."

4.45pm: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said the Prime Minister's resignation doesn't change his feelings about Labour.

He still feels the Labour government breached his trust and that doesn't change just because there is a new leader.

4.31pm: In addition to his public tweet, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sent Ardern a message today with "well wishes".

4.26pm: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has thanked Jacinda Ardern "for your partnership and your friendship - and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years."

"The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend," he tweeted.

Thank you, @JacindaArdern, for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend. pic.twitter.com/72Q5p9GZzg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 19, 2023

4.05pm: Chris Hipkins is not ruling himself out of the Labour leadership race.

Watch his comments on the upcoming contest.

Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood wouldn't comment on any potential leadership aspirations, while Housing Minister Megan Woods also didn’t rule herself out.

3.59pm: Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has acknowledged Ardern's tenacity in the face of "personalisation and vilification" over the past few months.

"She has led a govt that has been, well SHE has been fearless and courageous and determined. And her determination has broke glass ceilings."

"As a wahine, she has shone the spotlight on wahine being able to stand up and lead in the most highest positions this country has," Waititi said.

3.52pm: "S***" - watch Labour MP Kieran McAnulty's incredulous reaction to Ardern's surprise resignation.

3.36pm: Penny Wong, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Leader of the Government in the Senate, has told Ardern "Australia thanks you for your service and friendship."

My best wishes to NZ Prime Minister @jacindaardern.



Jacinda brought strength, compassion and kindness to leadership, gaining the admiration of so many around the world. You are a source of inspiration to me and many others.



Australia thanks you for your service and friendship. pic.twitter.com/rYyWkqSVSr — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) January 19, 2023

3.26pm: The Taxpayers' Union "thanks Ardern for her service".

"While the Taxpayers' Union may have been on the opposing side of many debates from the Prime Minister, it has always been clear that she has approached her role with a spirit of dedicated public service," says the union's Executive Director Jordan Williams.

"Despite what detractors might say, she, like nearly all politicians, wants the very best for our country."

3.25pm: Legendary New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill says "I am not surprised" Ardern is resigning.

"The treatment she has been receiving these last few months, the appalling pile on by the left, the right, the aggrieved, the whiners, the nutbags, the know-it-alls, the misogynists etc. has been both disgraceful and embarrassing," he said on Instagram.

3.20pm: Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers has paid tribute to Jacinda Ardern, saying she "was not a garden variety Prime Minister" and was "an incredible source of strength at home in NZ and a source of remarkable inspiration around the world."

3.11pm: Labour MP for Te Tai Tokerau Kelvin Davis has also ruled himself out of the contest, RNZ reports.

3.06pm: When asked if he'd run for party leadership, Labour MP for Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty said "I most certainly will not."

2.53pm: Here is how the world has responded to Ardern's announcement.

2.48pm: Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan says "her legacy as Prime Minister is sure to be one of hope, leadership and inclusion."

Over the past 5 years, PM Jacinda Ardern's Government has delivered on a progressive and positive policy agenda.



Jacinda's empathic and strong leadership guided New Zealand through the heart-breaking Christchurch mosque shootings and the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) January 19, 2023

2.45pm: Premier of Victoria Dan Andrews hopes "we can share something from higher up the shelf sometime soon" now that Ardern has resigned.

Enjoy having a bit more time with Clarke and Neve, @jacindaardern - and I hope we can share something from higher up the shelf sometime soon. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) January 19, 2023

2.38pm: Read the reactions of Labour's political rivals to Ardern's shock resignation.

2.36pm: Te Pāti Māori thanks "the outstanding contribution Jacinda Ardern has made to our country".

"Our country needed the grace of a wahine to lead us through this period of our history and she did so with the utmost humility and integrity, says Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“It is a sad day for politics where an outstanding leader has been driven from office for constant personalisation and vilification."

2.29pm: Read Ardern's full speech in which she announced her resignation.

2.27pm: The ACT party "wishes Jacinda Ardern well for the future".

"I've known Jacinda for over a decade and while we rarely see eye to eye on political matters, we have remained collegial," says ACT party leader David Seymour.

In a tweet, Seymour called Ardern "a well-meaning person", but said "her idealism collided hard with reality".

2.20pm: The Green party has acknowledged "Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's service to Aotearoa."

"Jacinda Ardern has been a decisive and tireless leader of our country through unprecedented challenges, and we will be sorry to see her go," says Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

"Jacinda Ardern's compassion in times of crisis, her determination to make progress towards a fairer and safer Aotearoa, and her leadership of two multi-party governments is a cause for huge admiration," Co-leader Marama Davidson added.

2.16pm: The general election will be held on October 14.

Alongside her shock resignation, Ardern announced the date of the next election during her speech in Hawke's Bay.

She said the decision was made after taking advice from the Electoral Commission and considering things like public holidays.

2:08pm: Ardern says she's looking forward to spending more time with her family.

"So to Neve, Mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year," she said in her speech with a grin.

"And to Clarke, let's finally get married."

1.58pm: Here's a timeline of Ardern's tenure as Prime Minister.

1.51pm: National Party leader Christopher Luxon offered Ardern on behalf of the party "our thanks for her service to New Zealand".

"She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda."

On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand.



She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) January 19, 2023

1.48pm: "It’s my privilege to have served with @jacindaardern and to have witnessed her strength, intellect and humanity as she lead us through the pandemic," Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall says.

"Her leadership saved tens of thousands of New Zealand lives."

It’s my privilege to have served with @jacindaardern and to have witnessed her strength, intellect and humanity as she lead us through the pandemic. Her leadership saved tens of thousands of New Zealand lives. — Ayesha Verrall (@drayeshaverrall) January 19, 2023

1.44pm: "What a privilege it has been to work with an exceptional leader and human," Minister Megan Woods said on Twitter.

"After March 15 I stood beside a woman who showed the world how empathy and leadership went together."

So many things to say about @jacindaardern as our PM and legacy but for now I will just say what a privilege it has been to work with an exceptional leader and human - after March 15 I stood beside a woman who showed the world how empathy and leadership went together pic.twitter.com/7xPqtqW40x — Megan Woods (@Megan_Woods) January 19, 2023

1.42pm: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Ardern "has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength" during her two terms in the role.

"She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities," he wrote on Twitter.

"Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me.

"I look forward to working with the next Prime Minister of New Zealand and I wish @jacindaardern and her family well in the next chapter of their lives."

Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.



She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.



Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me. pic.twitter.com/QJ64mNCJMI — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 19, 2023

1.28pm: Ardern says she will remain the Member for Mt Albert through to April, which will "give me a bit of time in the electorate before I depart, and also spare them and the country a by-election".

"Beyond that, I have no plan. No next steps. All I know is that whatever I do, I will try and find ways to keep working for New Zealand and that I am looking forward to spending time with my family again - arguably, they are the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us."

1.22pm: Ardern said there was no special "angle" or "real reason" why she wanted to resign, only that she was "human".

"To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. To Clarke, let's finally get married."

1.15pm: Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says he's not putting himself forward as a candidate for the role of Labour leader.

"In 2014 when I failed to secure the leadership of the party for the second time I indicated that I would not put myself forward again. My position has not changed," he said in a statement.

1.13pm: Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock decision to step down as Prime Minister and Labour leader after five and a half years in the role.

“Being Prime Minister has been the greatest honour of my life and I want to thank New Zealanders for the enormous privilege of leading the country for the last five and a half years,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“With holding such a privileged role comes responsibility, including the responsibility to know when you’re the right person to lead, and also when you’re not.

“I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister but it has also taken a lot out of me. You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along.

“Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple."