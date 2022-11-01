FIFA Women's World Cup on track to break records in NZ

The organisers of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup are expecting some of the biggest crowds New Zealand's ever seen for a women's sporting event.

The tournament is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and begins in July 2023.

New Zealand will host 29 matches across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

General ticket sales opened today and 2023 Women's World Cup CEO Dave Beeche said there's been strong interest already.

"New Zealanders are really starting to get into it 'cause in the few hours that individual ticket sales have been on this morning, since the Visa presale closed, already there's only a handful of tickets left for the opening game at Eden Park."

International interest has been strong too, with fans from more than 100 countries already snapping up tickets.

"The presale period has been massively successful. It's blown everyone's expectations out of the water," Beeche said.

"We sold more tickets in the first 24 hours than they sold in the entire presale period leading into France in 2019, so it's a massive boon.

"I think it's a reflection of the growth in the women's game both in football but more generally as well. We've seen what's happened with the Rugby World Cup, it's amazing the crowds that have come out for that and I think we're benefitting from that as well."

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup had a TV audience of 1.1 billion and ticket attendance of 1.2 million.

Next year, FIFA is aiming for a TV audience of 2 million, and hopes 1.5 million people will buy tickets.

Tickets to the group stage matches have been made affordable at just $20 for adults and $10 for children.

"We didn't want that to be a barrier to exposing New Zealanders to what is the world's biggest women's sporting event" Beeche said.

Early studies forecast an economic boost of $200m from thousands of international visitors who will be here for the event next year.

"NZ hosting the USA is going to be a good thing for economics, they have the largest travelling supporter base, so the people we're speaking to in the US are saying that they could bring anywhere between 20 and 40 thousand supporters alone with them so look it's going to be huge."

But Beeche said it's not just about the economic benefit.

"It's about all the social good, the legacy outcomes, it's about inspiring that next generation into a life of activity and sport and this sport can be lifechanging for people."

The tournament Mascot called Tazuni was also revealed at an event in Dunedin today.

"The name comes from a combination of the Tasman sea and unity which is one of our brands of this tournament which is around bringing the whole world together but also reflecting the co-hosted nature of this tournament."

Speaking at the event, Dunedin local Tessa Nicol said the opportunity to host the pinnacle event in New Zealand is mind-blowing.

"It's amazing, like I think just watching where football's come from cause I've grown up here, I've grown up in Dunedin, watching where it's come from in the women's space in particular and just football in general, there's so many more programmes and environments to be a part of at so many different levels."

Nicol was the goalkeeper for New Zealand at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in 2016.

She's now turned to coaching - including helping the NZ Under 17 Team in India earlier this year.

She hopes the event is a sign for what's to come.

"Hopefully we get to showcase what football can do and what women's football can bring, and I hope more than anything that even when the World Cup's done there'll still be that legacy there and football will still continue to grow here, and it's still going to be something we can invest in.

"It's not just for women as well, it's for everybody and I just hope that everyone can be part of it and invest."

Tickets can be purchased here.