Kiwi organiser aims to set new mark with women's FIFA World Cup

While it might be World Cup mania at the moment with rugby, league and cricket all currently holding tournaments, none will have the quite reach or audience like the one coming to Aotearoa and Australia next year.

The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off next July but organisers and big names in the football world have ventured to New Zealand this week for the main draw of the event.

Heading the contingent is a Kiwi who's aiming to pull off our biggest ever sporting event – FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman.

While it’s her job, Bareman told 1News the tournament next year will also be a personal triumph for her.

"It means a lot, it actually makes me quite emotional because I'm very proud to be a New Zealander, to be from this region, to be from the Pacific,” Bareman said.

“There's something about our people and our region that is unlike anything else that I've seen in the world and I'm excited for the rest of the world to see that."

Bareman said she was inspired by the Black Ferns' World Cup opener recently at a sold out Eden Park too.

"The haka, the crowd, all of it was incredible,” she said.

Bareman said the moment made her all the more determined to put her event on the pedestal after over one billion tuned in from around the world to watch the last tournament.

"I think for us the pinnacle for us here in New Zealand has been the Rugby World Cup for the men.

“The Women's World Cup in football, in terms of stats, viewership, attendance, absolutely blows the Rugby World Cup out the water.

“So I’m really excited for Kiwis to see how massive this is."