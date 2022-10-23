Auckland celebrates FIFA draw, thrilled to host champions USA

Following a vibrant draw show for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, event organisers are thrilled to host football's global stars in our own backyard.

Pre draw entertainment at Aotea Centre. (Source: Photosport)

The event draw on Saturday evening confirmed that along with the Football Ferns - Argentina, Italy, Norway, Philippines, Spain, USA, Vietnam and Zambia will play group-stage matches in Auckland.

Richard Clarke, Director of Arts, Entertainment and Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says he's looking forward to welcoming passionate fans from around the world.

“We cannot wait to extend our manaakitanga to these world-class teams and the significance of last night’s draw is not lost on us."

“The impact these teams will have on Auckland is huge. They bring with them thousands of supporters who will all need accommodation, food and transport while they are here – this is a massive boost for our economy,” Clarke says.

The draw confirmed that world champions USA will open Group E against Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22.

This will provide a thrilling spectacle with the US having one of the biggest travelling fan bases, estimated at 40,000.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the more than 220 ethnicities that call Auckland home, and particularly for the young girls and women among them to have these international teams playing here,” Clarke says.

In total, Auckland will host nine matches at Eden Park, including the opener between the Football Ferns and Norway, five other group-stage matches and a quarter-final and semi-final.