LIVE: King Charles III pays tribute to the Queen in his first speech

Read 1News' live updates as the world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth's strong connection with New Zealand lasted throughout her reign.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch and has made his first speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.15am: King Charles III has made his first address as monarch, which was recorded earlier. In it, he spoke of his “feelings of profound sorrow” at the death of his "beloved" mother.

“She is mourned most deeply in her passing," he said.

“She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress; through times of joy and celebration; and through times of sadness and loss.”

“The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.”

The King also spoke of his promise to carry on Queen Elizabeth's work as monarch.

“Wherever you may live in the UK, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

He finished his address by addressing his mother directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To my darling mama, as you begin your last, great journey to join my dear, late papa, I want simply to say this: thank-you…may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

4.30am: A service of prayer and reflection for the Queen is due to be held at St Paul's Cathedral in London at 5am NZT.

Mourners are taking their seats for the service of prayer and reflection in St Paul's Cathedral which will begin at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/61jlq9XSti — Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) September 9, 2022

3.20am: Prince Charles has held his first meeting with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The new Prime Minister Liz Truss has just had her first audience of the new King, Charles III.

This is her car leaving Buckingham Palace a short while ago.#KingCharles pic.twitter.com/x9oC1nSIdN — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 9, 2022

2.00 am: Huge crowds of people continue to throng to the Royal residences of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to lay flowers and other tributes.

A woman places a flower with other floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Windsor Castle (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Messages, flowers and candles are seen at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London (Source: Associated Press)

Mourners walk down the mall outside Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

1.20am: King Charles has arrived at Buckingham Palace after leaving Balmoral, where the Queen died, late on Friday night NZT.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

0.20am: Gun salutes have taken place around the UK, as well as in Jersey and Gibraltar.

Members of the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Cardiff Castle to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a Gun Salute at the Tower of London to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

0.15am: Liz Truss, who became UK Prime Minister earlier this week, is among MPs to have paid tribute to the Queen in the House of Commons.

"The Crown endures, our nation endures, and in that spirit I say God save the King"



UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says "our lives changed forever" with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and offers her support to King Charles IIIhttps://t.co/dhbqfe9lNu pic.twitter.com/Pb4n1TlCi4 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 9, 2022

0.01am: At midday on Friday UK time, bells tolled at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and other churches around the UK in tribute to the Queen and to proclaim the new King.

Along with other bells across the country, Great Tom, the State Bell at St Paul’s is being tolled once a minute for the 96 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. pic.twitter.com/kc7KPPLHsv — St Paul's Cathedral (@StPaulsLondon) September 9, 2022

READ MORE: As it happened - Queen Elizabeth II dies, Prince Charles becomes King