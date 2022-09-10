Charles to be publicly proclaimed King on Saturday evening

The Prince of Wales will be officially announced as the UK's new monarch Saturday at 9pm (NZT).

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles takes the British throne and becomes New Zealand's head of state. (Source: 1News)

Prince Charles automatically became King the moment following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

However there will be multi-stage process publicly announcing his new title of King Charles III.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accession Council, which is made up of senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England, and will meet, without Charles, at the State Apartments of St James's Palace in London at 9pm (NZT) to formally proclaim him as the new sovereign.

As the new monarch, Charles will then make a declaration and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

Then, at 10pm (NZT), an announcement, known as the Principal Proclamation will be publicly read out from the palace balcony overlooking Friary Court, by the Garter King of Arms.

READ MORE: Charles is the King - what happens next?

A second public proclamation will then be read out the City of London, at the Royal Exchange at 11pm (NZT).

Lastly, further proclamations declaring Charles as monarch will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 11pm NZT on Sunday, September 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles, at 73, is the oldest person to ever assume the British throne and will be the head of state for the UK and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 -- 16 months after her accession on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

READ MORE: Ardern pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was born November 14, 1948, in Buckingham Palace.

When his mother acceded to the throne in 1952, the 3-year-old prince became the Duke of Cornwall.

READ MORE: Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

ADVERTISEMENT

He became Prince of Wales at 20.