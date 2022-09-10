King Charles overcome with emotion after first speech

Behind the scenes footage shows King Charles III overcome with emotion in the moments after his first speech following the death of his "dear Mama" Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died in Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, on Thursday afternoon (Friday morning New Zealand time), after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

In a pre-recorded 9 1/2-minute address, the 73-year-old expressed his "profound sorrow", while also reaffirming his "promise of lifelong service" to the public.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I, too, now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," he said.

A TikTok video, released by the Royal Family Channel, shows King Charles III's eyes wrought with sadness in the moments after filming as he asks the crew, 'Am I done?'

