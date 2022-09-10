King Charles expresses his 'love' for Harry and Meghan

Source: 1News

King Charles has acknowledged Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his first public address as the new monarch.

The couple's visit to the UK comes two years after they resigned from their royal duties.

The couple's visit to the UK comes two years after they resigned from their royal duties.

"I want to also express my love for Harry and Megan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

Charles was made King upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE: King Charles III takes the throne, after a lifetime of preparation

READ MORE: King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' in first speech

British tabloids have suggested King Charles' nod to the couple was an "olive branch" following the well-publicised rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, updated their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters.

“In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022," the site read.

WorldQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022Royalty

Popular Stories

1

King Charles overcome with emotion after first speech

2

2 men arrested following 'disorder incidents' in Auckland CBD

3

Boy from Ngongotahā who gave the Queen a greenstone mere

4

Putin among world leaders paying tribute to the Queen

5

Following Queen's death, family expected to care for beloved dogs

Latest Stories

LIVE: King Charles III overcome with emotion in first speech

King Charles expresses his 'love' for Harry and Meghan

2 men arrested following 'disorder incidents' in Auckland CBD

King Charles overcome with emotion after first speech

James Shaw re-elected as Greens co-leader following challenge

Related Stories

LIVE: King Charles III overcome with emotion in first speech

King Charles overcome with emotion after first speech

Opinion: The death of Queen Elizabeth II - 24 hours on

William and Kate become Prince and Princess of Wales