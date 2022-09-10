King Charles expresses his 'love' for Harry and Meghan

King Charles has acknowledged Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his first public address as the new monarch.

The couple's visit to the UK comes two years after they resigned from their royal duties.

"I want to also express my love for Harry and Megan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

Charles was made King upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

British tabloids have suggested King Charles' nod to the couple was an "olive branch" following the well-publicised rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, updated their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters.

“In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022," the site read.