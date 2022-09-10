William and Kate become Prince and Princess of Wales

Source: 1News

Prince William has succeeded Charles as the Prince of Wales.

Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pictured during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022.

Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pictured during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

It comes after Charles became King upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

READ MORE: King Charles III takes the throne, after a lifetime of preparation

In his first public address as King, Charles said he was "proud" to hand over the title.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," he said.

Prince William will also assume the title of Duke of Cornwall.

READ MORE: King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' in first speech

His wife, Catherine, will become the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

King Charles had been the Prince of Wales for more than five decades.

"Today, I am proud to create him, Prince of Wales – Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear, during so much of my life and duty," the King said.

