LIVE: Former PM Jenny Shipley pays tribute to the Queen

Read 1News' live updates as the world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth's strong connection with New Zealand lasted throughout her reign.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch and has made his first speech.

1.56pm: 1News understands the official state memorial service may be held at the Cathedral of St Paul in Wellington.

A spokesperson for Government House says local authorities will decide whether memorial services will be held elsewhere.

1.50pm: Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro has sent a letter of condolence to King Charles III following the death of his mother.

"New Zealand shares with all the people of Her Majesty's Realms grief at the loss of a cherished monarch and honoured leader," she wrote.

The Governor-General recalled "with fondness" the Queen's 10 visits to New Zealand across nearly five decades.

1.45pm: The Ministry of Culture and Heritage said the New Zealand flag will be flown at full mast from 8am to 5pm tomorrow for Proclamation Day.

This day recognises King Charles III's ascension to the throne.

"The New Zealand Flag is flown at full mast on days of national commemoration, that are of particular importance and significance to us as a nation," said the ministry.

This applies to all flags on all Government and public buildings.

The flag will be returned to half-mast from 5pm and will remain in that position until the Queen's state memorial service.

1.30pm: Former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley has remembered a lunch with the Queen as "fun, with lots of cheek".

Shipley said the Christmastime lunch was an "intimate, family setting."

She recounted "wonderful memories" of the group joking about competing to catch the largest fish.

12.55pm: Condolence books are being signed around the country to pay tribute to the Queen.

Many people are emotional and still coming to terms with yesterday's news.

A wreath has been left outside Auckland Town Hall.

Tributes for the Queen continuing to flow. (Source: 1News)

12.20pm: The Royal Commonwealth Society says it is "deeply saddened" by the Queen's death.

The Society's NZ branch spokesperson Darryl Stevens has met the Queen four times.

"I've always been very impressed by the Queen."

Stevens reflected on the "rewarding" conversations with the Queen, saying she was "very significant" to the Commonwealth.

She maintained "soft diplomacy" and "very good relationships" with prime ministers, Stevens said.

He says new monarch King Charles III is "well-prepared" to step into the Queen's shoes and continue her legacy.

11.00am: King Charles III used his first speech as monarch to express his love for Prince Harry and Meghan.

The couple's visit to the UK comes two years after they resigned from their royal duties.

It's a potential olive branch following months of tension between the Sussexes and the royal family.

10.40am: Behind the scenes footage shows King Charles III overcome with emotion in the moments after his first speech following the death of his "dear Mama" Queen Elizabeth II.

A TikTok video, released by the Royal Family Channel, shows King Charles III's eyes wrought with sadness in the moments after filming as he asks the crew, 'Am I done?'

The video has received more than 75,000 views since it was published on Saturday morning.

8.51am: As grandchildren of King Charles III, Prince Harry and Meghan's children automatically receive royal titles, CNN reports.

Their titles are now His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

It follows conventions set out by George V in 1917.

8.05am: The grief at Buckingham Palace, where many people rushed to pay tribute, was palpable. For some, it was reflective. For others, emotional. Above all, it seemed deeply personal, writes UK correspondent Mei Heron.

The moment on Thursday morning UK time when the royal doctors released a statement saying they were “concerned” about the Queen's health, there was alarm.

The media and the public both rarely get an update on Her Majesty’s well-being as the palace regards it as an intensely private matter. We knew all was not right.

7.50am: Prince William has succeeded Charles as the Prince of Wales.

Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pictured during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

It comes after Charles became King upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

In his first public address as King, Charles said he was "proud" to hand over the title.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," he said.

7.45am: With Queen Elizabeth II's death, the world has lost a woman of great mana, writes 1News' Joy Reid.

Queen Elizabeth II became the epitome of soft power and social glue and her loss is being felt deeply.

Queen Elizabeth II in 2020. (Source: Associated Press)

At 96, it really should not have come as a surprise that Her Majesty’s reign would end and another would begin.

But somehow it was still a shock. As the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, the Queen had been a constant and reassuring symbol of continuity, dignity and calm in a rapidly changing world. That constant is no more.

7.00am: The Prince of Wales will be officially announced as the UK's new monarch on Saturday at 9pm (NZT).

Prince Charles automatically became King the moment following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

However there will be multi-stage process publicly announcing his new title of King Charles III.

5.15am: King Charles III has made his first address as monarch, which was recorded earlier. In it, he spoke of his “feelings of profound sorrow” at the death of his "beloved" mother.

“She is mourned most deeply in her passing," he said.

“She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress; through times of joy and celebration; and through times of sadness and loss.”

“The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign.”

The King also spoke of his promise to carry on Queen Elizabeth's work as monarch.

“Wherever you may live in the UK, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

He finished his address by addressing his mother directly.

"To my darling mama, as you begin your last, great journey to join my dear, late papa, I want simply to say this: thank-you…may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

4.30am: A service of prayer and reflection for the Queen is due to be held at St Paul's Cathedral in London at 5am NZT.

Mourners are taking their seats for the service of prayer and reflection in St Paul's Cathedral which will begin at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/61jlq9XSti — Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) September 9, 2022

3.20am: Prince Charles has held his first meeting with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The new Prime Minister Liz Truss has just had her first audience of the new King, Charles III.

This is her car leaving Buckingham Palace a short while ago.#KingCharles pic.twitter.com/x9oC1nSIdN — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 9, 2022

2.00 am: Huge crowds of people continue to throng to the Royal residences of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to lay flowers and other tributes.

A woman places a flower with other floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Windsor Castle (Source: Associated Press)

Messages, flowers and candles are seen at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London (Source: Associated Press)

Mourners walk down the mall outside Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

1.20am: King Charles has arrived at Buckingham Palace after leaving Balmoral, where the Queen died, late on Friday night NZT.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

0.20am: Gun salutes have taken place around the UK, as well as in Jersey and Gibraltar.

Members of the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Cardiff Castle to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a Gun Salute at the Tower of London to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

0.15am: Liz Truss, who became UK Prime Minister earlier this week, is among MPs to have paid tribute to the Queen in the House of Commons.

"The Crown endures, our nation endures, and in that spirit I say God save the King"



UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says "our lives changed forever" with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and offers her support to King Charles IIIhttps://t.co/dhbqfe9lNu pic.twitter.com/Pb4n1TlCi4 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 9, 2022

0.01am: At midday on Friday UK time, bells tolled at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and other churches around the UK in tribute to the Queen and to proclaim the new King.

Along with other bells across the country, Great Tom, the State Bell at St Paul’s is being tolled once a minute for the 96 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. pic.twitter.com/kc7KPPLHsv — St Paul's Cathedral (@StPaulsLondon) September 9, 2022

