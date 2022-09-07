Woman's body found in burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay - police

Source: 1News

The body found in a burnt-out car in the carpark of a Havelock North reserve on Monday has been identified as a woman, police say.

The body was found in a burnt-out vehicle in a carpark.

The body was found in a burnt-out vehicle in a carpark. (Source: Supplied)

The body was discovered on Monday by a member of the public, two days after police had initially examined the burnt-out car. Police had failed to identify the body at the time due to the car's condition and debris from the fire.

READ MORE: Body left in burnt-out car for 2 days after police missed remains

In a statement on Wednesday, police confirmed the body was a woman and said they were reviewing CCTV footage and canvasing the area as they try to piece together what happened.

Police were also looking at missing persons cases but said it had not provided any assistance to the investigation so far.

Detective Inspector David De Lange said anyone with information should contact police as soon as possible.

"We want to find out who this woman is and speak with her family," De Lange said.

"This will be devastating news for them and we will be wrapping support around then once we know who they are.

"We are still treating the death as unexplained while we wait for post mortem and forensic testing results but are keeping an open mind as to what has occurred."

New ZealandHawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

'Dangerous' man wanted over West Auckland shooting - police

2

Full video: Covid-19 update ahead of possible easing of restrictions

3

Māori high school students asked to perform karakia on human bones

4

Woman's body found in burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay - police

5

Five teenagers die in 'horrific' crash near Sydney

Latest Stories

Whakaari alert level raised as GeoNet lose real-time data

Call to put Northland in lockdown last year defended by Hipkins

Video: Burning Man festival goers stuck in traffic for 8 hours

Woman's body found in burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay - police

Garcia silences Gauff, US Open crowd to reach first Slam semi

Related Stories

Snow, road closures in South and North islands

Body found in burnt-out vehicle in Hawke’s Bay carpark

Weather warnings for North as South reels from gale damage

Coastal erosion devastating livelihoods in Hawke's Bay community