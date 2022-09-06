Body left in burnt-out car for 2 days after police missed remains

Police failed to identify a body in a burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay during an initial investigation, leaving the remains in the vehicle for a further two days in the riverside carpark.

The body was found in a burnt-out vehicle in a carpark. (Source: Supplied)

The car in a carpark in Havelock North was initially reported to police at 10am on Saturday, but police said that due to the car's condition and debris from the fire, they did not identify there was a body inside.

Two days passed before the body was discovered in the burnt-out car by a member of the public, according to reports by Hawke's Bay Today.

Police announced the discovery of a body in the vehicle on Monday and closed River Rd reserve overnight in order to examine the scene. They said it appeared the vehicle has been parked in the River Road reserve for several days.

Detective Inspector David de Lange said investigators are in the very early stages of understanding what has happened to the victim.

“The reserve is a popular area for cyclists and people walking dogs, providing access to the Tukituki River and adjacent cycleways,” he said on Monday.

A post-mortem is expected to be undertaken on Tuesday.