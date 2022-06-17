Bystanders film masked pair ransacking Auckland jewellery store

By River Lin, 1News Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

Video footage has captured the moment two people armed with metal bars robbed a jewellery store on Auckland's North Shore in broad daylight.

The pair entered the Michael Hill store on Hurtsmere Road, Takapuna, around 4.20pm on Thursday, Inspector Stefan Sagar told 1News.

Sagar said they "smashed several glass cabinets" before stealing a "number of items" before fleeing in a Mazda Demio. The car was found abandoned a short distance away.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"Police treat these incidents seriously and we remain focused on investigating any incidents of violence," Sagar said.

The incident was filmed by several bystanders, with the store located at a busy intersection. The pair were wearing gloves, hoodies and face masks.

It comes amid a spate of ram-raids and attacks on businesses.

On Monday the famed Smith and Caughey's department store on Queen St had its front windows smashed in and items taken.

On Tuesday robbers used a vehicle to bust into a service station in Northpark in the city's east where they tried to steal cigarettes, while on Wednesday a Stihl store in Mt Albert was ram-raided.

At the end of May, the Government announced a $6m fund to help small business owners protect their shops.

