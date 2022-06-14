East Auckland service station ram-raided overnight

Source: 1News

A service station in East Auckland has been hit a ram-raid overnight.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A vehicle was used to enter the store on Chapel Rd, Northpark just after midnight, police said.

“Offenders have begun stealing cigarettes from the store before the fog cannon has activated and forced them to flee the area."

Investigations into the burglary are ongoing.

It comes just a day after Auckland's famed Smith and Caughey's department store on Queen Street had its front windows smashed in and items taken.

Footage from the scene shows glass over the pavement, and clothing in a state of disrepair.

In recent months Auckland has seen a rise in thefts and ram-raids across the city.

At the end of May, the Government announced a $6m fund to help small business owners protect their shops.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Paid parental leave payments to rise in July

2

Seymour compares outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard to Trump

3

Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case

4

Golden Bay pair charged with lighting Parliament protest fires named

5

John Campbell acknowledges Perenara after All Blacks omission

Latest Stories

UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

Second NZ-England Test wide open at the end of day four

Seymour compares outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard to Trump

Job ads on Seek rise 3% to new record, applications fall 4%

CryptoRom: The new scam breaking hearts and emptying wallets

Related Stories

CryptoRom: The new scam breaking hearts and emptying wallets

Golden Bay pair charged with lighting Parliament protest fires named

Talley's director gives evidence in NZ First donation trial

Items stolen in ram-raid recovered from search of Northland homes