East Auckland service station ram-raided overnight

A service station in East Auckland has been hit a ram-raid overnight.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A vehicle was used to enter the store on Chapel Rd, Northpark just after midnight, police said.

“Offenders have begun stealing cigarettes from the store before the fog cannon has activated and forced them to flee the area."

Investigations into the burglary are ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes just a day after Auckland's famed Smith and Caughey's department store on Queen Street had its front windows smashed in and items taken.

Footage from the scene shows glass over the pavement, and clothing in a state of disrepair.

In recent months Auckland has seen a rise in thefts and ram-raids across the city.

At the end of May, the Government announced a $6m fund to help small business owners protect their shops.