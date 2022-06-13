Thieves smash in front of Auckland's Smith and Caughey's store

Auckland's famed Smith and Caughey's department store has had its front windows smashed in and items taken.

Footage from the scene on Queen St shows glass over the pavement, and clothing in a state of disrepair.

Windows are now starting to be boarded up.

Police were called at 11.40pm on Sunday.

Damage at Auckland's Smith and Caughey's (Source: 20/20)

"A vehicle has been used to gain entry into a retail business," police said.

"A number of offenders subsequently entered the store and have taken a range of items before decamping the scene in three vehicles.

"Two vehicles were identified to be involved in the incident and have been located abandoned in Napier Street, Freemans Bay."

It comes amid rising thefts and ram-raids, particularly in Auckland, in recent months.

At the end of May, the Government announced a $6m fund to help small business owners protect their shops.