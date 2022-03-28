New Zealand's top 10 most stolen cars revealed

AMI Insurance has released New Zealand's top 10 most stolen cars, with the Mazda Demio taking first place.

Mazda Demio cars (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Of the 12,000 insurance claims AMI received for stolen cars in the past three years, the Mazda Demio accounted for 10% of claims despite only making up 1.5% of the country's cars, AMI said in a statement.

Top 10 most stolen vehicles across New Zealand according to AMI Insurance:

Mazda Demio

Mazda Atenza

Nissan Tiida

Subaru Legacy

Mazda Familia

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Hilux

Ford Courier

Subaru Forester

Honda Civic

ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland has the highest number of vehicle thefts with 4489 claims which makes up 39% of overall claims, despite holding only 31% of the national vehicles.

Canterbury comes in a close second after Auckland with 2074 stolen vehicle claims.

AMI have also released tips to help prevent your vehicle being stolen:

- Where possible, park down a driveway or inside a garage

- If there isn’t any off-street parking available, try to park your car in a well-lit area

- Consider using anti-theft protection measures, such as a car alarm system, immobiliser, steering wheel lock, fuel cut out switch, handbrake lock, or car tracking system

- Don’t get out of your car and leave the engine running or keys in it, even for a few seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Make sure you always lock your car, especially whenever your car is parked and unattended

- Don’t leave valuables on display.

- Avoid leaving windows or the sunroof open when you're not in the car.

Despite having had consistently high rates of theft for several years, AMI says data shows the Mazda Demio is the most likely to be recovered.

Over the past three years, 94% of stolen Demio cars were recovered, the highest rate out of the top 10 stolen vehicles and well above the average of 70% across all vehicle models.

The Toyota Hilux has the lowest rates of recovery at 30%, followed by the Ford Courier at 47%.