CCTV shows van smashing into Auckland Stihl Shop

Footage has emerged of a ram-raid on an Auckland business early on Wednesday morning.

The ram-raid on the Stihl Shop on New North Road in Mt Albert was reported to police at 5.17am on Wednesday.

The front door of the business was left lying on the ground after being wrenched off its hinges and a large window was smashed.

Security footage released by the shop showed the moment a white van reversed through the front door.

It continues to reverse all the way to the main desk, knocking over some items along the way.

Stihl Shop in Mt Albert, Auckland, after being ram-raided.

The driver, a man with grey hair wearing a black hoodie and cap, jumps out and proceeds to put several items into the back of the van.

On Thursday, police said they had no updates and inquiries were still ongoing.

In recent months Auckland has seen a rise in thefts and ram-raids across the city.

Police at the scene of ram-raid on Stihl Shop in Mt Albert, Auckland.

On Tuesday robbers used a vehicle to bust into a service station in Northpark in the city's east where they tried to steal cigarettes.

On Monday the famed Smith and Caughey's department store on Queen St had its front windows smashed in and items taken.

At the end of May, the Government announced a $6m fund to help small business owners protect their shops.

