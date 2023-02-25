Weather warnings, highway closures in North Island after heavy rainfall

MetService has updated their severe weather warnings and watches, with more trouble on the way for parts of the North Island.

Hawke's Bay and Tararua are under a severe thunderstorm watch, from noon Saturday until 8pm.

A rain-band over the region is expected to move slowly southwards — posing risks of surface and/or flash flooding and slips, MetService said.

Hawke's Bay, along with Gisborne south of Te Karaka, is also under an orange heavy rain warning from 9am Saturday and lasing into the evening.

Metservice has also issued a heavy rain watch for Wairarapa from 9am until 10pm Saturday, and for Eastern Marlborough between 2am and 2pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The updates come as photos emerged of a tornado over Waihi Beach.

Locals said trees, roofs and powerlines were taken out as it passed over the community this morning, leaving thousands without power.

Waihi Beach tornado. (Source: Supplied)

Several highways remain closed, although others have reopened, after heavy rain caused slips and surface flooding overnight in large parts of the North Island.

Portions of SH1, SH25, SH2 and SH35 are still closed, with Waka Kotahi recomending travellers check their updated traffic map for the latest information and to expect possible delays and diversions.

Northland was entirely cut off from the rest of the country overnight due to large slips.

The roads reopened this morning under temporary speed limits and travellers are warned of major delays and the possibility of further disruption.