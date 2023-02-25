New Zealand
1News

Tornado hits Waihi, more than 2000 homes without power

8:47am

Photos are emerging this morning of a reported tornado over Waihi Beach.

Fire and Emergency told 1News they received calls about the tornado around 8am.

They said multiple homes have been damaged and multiple powerlines are down.

Waihi Beach tornado.

Waihi Beach tornado. (Source: Supplied)

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

There are also 2487 properties without power on Waihi Beach, outages started just before 8am.

Waihi tornado.

Waihi tornado. (Source: Supplied)

Fire and Emergency said crews from the Mayor View volunteer fire brigade and Waihi brigade are at the scene.

Police said members of the public are asked to to avoid Seaforth Rd in Waihi Beach while emergency services respond to "a weather-related incident".

They said parts of the road are blocked.

A further release will be issued when the area is safe to access, police added.

Locals have posted to social media saying the tornado passed along the beach this morning.

Others have said trees and powerlines have been taken out as a result.

Power outage map from Powerco. (Source:Powerco).

Power outage map from Powerco. (Source:Powerco).

One person commented on a Facebook post: "Roofs off, windows broken, caravan rolled, trees down."

New ZealandWeather NewsNatural DisastersHamilton and Waikato

SHARE

Latest

Popular

39 mins ago

University to demolish house where Idaho students were killed

University to demolish house where Idaho students were killed

11:28am

One dead after two-vehicle crash on SH6 near Invercargill

One dead after two-vehicle crash on SH6 near Invercargill

10:55am

Mangawhai hit by heavy rain, forecasted to move to Hawke's Bay

Mangawhai hit by heavy rain, forecasted to move to Hawke's Bay

10:52am

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Muriwai fire station

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Muriwai fire station

10:00am

Luxon: National will scrap Three Waters, set strict water rules

Luxon: National will scrap Three Waters, set strict water rules

9:44am

Tauranga couple on grief and mental toll of 'painful' IVF journey

Tauranga couple on grief and mental toll of 'painful' IVF journey
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Mangawhai hit by heavy rain, forecasted to move to Hawke's Bay

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Muriwai fire station

Number of people missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 13

Slips, surface flooding sees road closures across North Island