Mangawhai hit by heavy rain, forecasted to move to Hawke's Bay

More than 200 people spent the night sheltering in camps in Mangawhai in Northland on Friday night as several slips blocked exit routes, with the latest weather event still blowing through the North Island.

Overnight, Mangawhai residents who could not go back home stayed over at schools in the Kaipara District.

MetService said the Mangawhai area received 300mm of rain over a seven-hour period.

Kaipara civil defence controller John Burt said roads would be reassessed at first day light.

The majority of routes might remain closed due to major slips, including the main road between Kaiwaka and Mangawhai, he said.

Waka Kotahi is advising that due to a slip near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Otioro Road, Topuni and multiple local road closures through Mangawhai, there is currently no access between Northland and Auckland regions.

State Highway 16 is also closed, due to flooding, between Taupaki Road and Old Railway Road.

Fire and Emergency said it had responded to 112 weather-related calls since Friday evening, in Auckland and Northland.

Many of the callouts were to help people stranded due to slips and flooding on roads.

That included about 30 cars trapped on Friday night between slips on Tara Road in Mangawhai.

Hawke's Bay under heavy rain warning and severe thunderstorm watch

MetService has put a heavy rain in place for Hawke's Bay until 1pm on Saturday and a severe thunderstorm watch is in place until 5pm on Saturday.

Hawke's Bay could expect a further 70-120mm of rain about the ranges, and also away from the ranges north of Hastings (which includes the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District), MetService said.

Hawke's Bay Emergency Management Controller Ian Macdonald said his biggest fear was if more rain than forecast fell.

Macdonald said localised downpours were a problem when silt was still around, but he believed the region was in a good position to cope.

"Plenty of resources at the moment, obviously we're now fully activated and have been for a week and a half, we've got lots of New Zealand Defence Force here, so you know we're in a good space if we do need to evacuate people."

Police said the number of people who remained uncontactable in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti following Cyclone Gabrielle was 13 at 9pm on Friday - that is down from 56 people on Thursday evening.

The residents of Esk Valley were evacuated on Friday ahead of the heavy rain and Macdonald urged all Hawke's Bay residents to be prepared to evacuate if they needed to.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said a full assessment of Esk Valley would take place this morning.

It said the rainfall overnight was less than forecast, but MetService expects more rain across the region on Saturday.

Esk Valley residents would be made aware when the cordon was lifted and they could return home. Until the evacuation order has been lifted, people should not re-enter the area.

Hundreds of soldiers are in the region helping to deliver supplies to isolated communities.

"We are just pre-positioning for any other regions where the Emergency Management Agency decide that they need to proactively move people," Lieutenant Colonel Mike Nochete said on Friday.

Te Karaka residents advised to evacuate

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management on Saturday morning strongly recommended that people evacuate if they were in the Te Karaka township area. The Waipaoa River at Te Karaka was expected to peak at eight metres at 9am on Saturday.

A truck removes belongings discarded on the roadside in Te Karaka this week. The small town of 500, about half an hour from Gisborne, was particularly hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

In Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stolz urged locals to seek help if they needed it this weekend, with the latest deluge likely causing more slips and flooding.

More atrocious weather had held back cyclone clean-up efforts and dampened people's spirits, she said.

It may mean more people would need support from council and Civil Defence, Stolz said.

"We might have missed people and we want to know if you need anything, so if you need to make contact with the Gisborne District Council Civil Defence please reach out, we are there to help you."

Uawa Civil Defence in Tolaga Bay is urging people to stay off the roads since the Hikuwai river is currently at 11.5 metres. The Hikuwai has begun to drop as rain has stopped in the area. State Highway 35 is closed from Okitu to Uawa due to flooding at Rototahi, SH2 at Ormond is also closed.

Meanwhile, staff from the National Emergency Management Agency and council are still working out how to make a risky debris dam safer, so locals can return home.

Sixty-four homes were evacuated in Tokomaru Bay on Thursday due to fears a debris dam on the Mangahauini River would fail during more heavy rain.

Stoltz said the dam had held up so far, and staff were working at pace to come up with a solution.

Auckland Transport assesses roads

Auckland Transport crews were at first light to assess the damage after unprecedented rain fell in Mangawhai overnight on Friday.

Partial lanes are opened at State Highway 1 Te Hana to SH12 intersection at Brynderwyn.

Auckland Transport said there were multiple slips in area, debris and fallen trees, and drivers should expect major delays as the crew work on the road.

SH16 will remain closed today between Kaukapakapa and Tauhoa due to slips.

Auckland Transport said SH1 in Dome Valley remained open but drivers should check road and weather conditions before travelling.

New National Emergency Management Agency advice

Heavy rain could cause further flooding, landslides, and damage to roads in regions impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Put safety first. Act quickly if you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.

Have grab bags ready with: medications, snacks, water, torches, pet food, and baby formula (if needed) in case you need to evacuate.

Plan where you will go if you have to evacuate.

Ensure that you have enough food, water, and other essential supplies to last for several days.

Stay up to date with the latest information from MetService and your local Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

Wear protective clothing when cleaning flood water and mud including: mask, goggles, gloves, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and gumboots or work shoes.

