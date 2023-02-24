Leptospirosis increasingly seen in dogs post-Cyclone Gabrielle

Farmers are being reminded to protect themselves, loved ones and animals as cases of salmonella and leptospirosis rise on the East Coast in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand's senior advisor for biosecurity and animal welfare Will Halliday warns that all mammals can be infected by leptospirosis, an increase in cases recently being seen in dogs.

"It can enter the body through scrapes and wounds and through the mucous membranes, so it's important for farmers to protect themselves from animal urine by wearing protective clothing, covering wounds, and washing thoroughly after handling animals," he said.

Leptospirosis develops in the kidneys and genital tract of infected animals and all mammals are susceptible to infection.

A 3D illustration of leptospirosis. (Source: istock.com)

The bacterial disease lives in water and spikes are often seen after flood events, whereas bad weather also has the potential to increase the spread of salmonella.

"Free-standing water or puddles can be a source of leptospirosis on farms — this can include puddles around water troughs where animals may have urinated," Halliday said.

He said identifiable symptoms of leptospirosis include headaches, flu-like symptoms and muscle and gut pain, though it can be present in numerous other ways.

To prevent both diseases, Halliday advises farmers to vaccinate their animals to prevent stock loss and to stop people from getting sick.

"Vet clinics in the region are up running, so farmers shouldn't hesitate to organise vaccinations."