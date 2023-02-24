Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update

MetService has placed numerous warnings for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms across the North Island, with most in place until Saturday morning.
Orange-level heavy rain warnings are in place for Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay until Saturday morning, with each region expecting to receive at least 60mm of rain over today and tomorrow.
For Hawke's Bay, which is currently in recovery mode after Cyclone Gabrielle, the heaviest rain will be during Saturday morning with 100-150mm of rain expected tonight and overnight, as well as possible thunderstorms.
Yellow-level heavy rain and thunderstorm watches have also been put in place for regions including Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Bay of Plenty.
Heavy rain is also being watched in Waikato, Taihape, Wairarapa and Eastern Marlborough.
Thunderstorms are also being tracked in Northland and Coromandel.
There are reports of a heavy downpour causing flooding in Mangawhai north of Auckland this afternoon.
Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News two fire crews are currently "out and about assisting the community after a recent downpour".
