Watch: MetService gives severe weather warning update

MetService has placed numerous warnings for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms across the North Island, with most in place until Saturday morning.

Orange-level heavy rain warnings are in place for Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay until Saturday morning, with each region expecting to receive at least 60mm of rain over today and tomorrow.

For Hawke's Bay, which is currently in recovery mode after Cyclone Gabrielle, the heaviest rain will be during Saturday morning with 100-150mm of rain expected tonight and overnight, as well as possible thunderstorms.

Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches have been updated this morning. Full details here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^SG pic.twitter.com/BjvEAGUv0b — MetService (@MetService) February 23, 2023

Yellow-level heavy rain and thunderstorm watches have also been put in place for regions including Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Bay of Plenty.

Heavy rain is also being watched in Waikato, Taihape, Wairarapa and Eastern Marlborough.

Thunderstorms are also being tracked in Northland and Coromandel.

Road flooded at Mangawhai. (Source: Supplied)

There are reports of a heavy downpour causing flooding in Mangawhai north of Auckland this afternoon.

SH1 WAIPU TO BRYNDERWYN DETOUR CLOSED - 2:40PM

Due to slips and flooding, #SH1 Waipu to Brynderwyn detour via Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd is CLOSED.



- Light vehicles: use SH12 and Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd to Whangarei.

- Heavy vehicles (excluding HPMV) use SH12 / SH14 via Dargaville. ^CO pic.twitter.com/xDyLuZWgAk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 24, 2023

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News two fire crews are currently "out and about assisting the community after a recent downpour".

