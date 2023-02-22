Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Ringa Kaha

Rangitāne rohe-based group Te Ringa Kaha are hitting the Te Matatini stage this year with a singular mission – Rangitāne language, custom and protocol.
Their group pepeha is as follows:
Ko Ruahine te maunga
Ko Te Awa Pokere o Tamakuku te awa
Ko Kurahaupō te waka
Ko Whatonga te tangata
Ko Ngāti Te Rangiwhakaewa
Ko Rangitāne te iwi
The group affiliate to Ngāti Te Rangiwhakaewa of Rangitāne.
Established in 2020, Te Ringa Kaha are all about all things Rangitāne in kōrero tuku iho, whakatauākī, pepeha and whakapapa and are using the medium of kapa haka to revive and showcase pride in their history and legends.
This kapa aspire to normalise spoken te reo Māori and uplift all Māori in Tamaki Nui a Rua (Dannevirke) and to get the next generation to reach for the stars.
Wharemako Paewai and Zenna-Maria Gatonyi Hepi-Te Huia are the manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively and the kapa as a whole are led by Wharemako Paewai, Zenna-Maria Gatonyi Hepi-Te Huia, and Troy Tawhai.
Individual items
Waiata Tira (choral) He uri nō te aroha
Whakaeke (entrance) Āmio Whenua
Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Karakia o Kurahaupō
Waiata ā-ringa (action song) E te tau o taku ate
Poi Nekeneke e Hine
Haka Mana Whenua
Whakawātea (exit) Kei Aku Rangatira
