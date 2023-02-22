Te Ao Māori
Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Ringa Kaha

11:18am
Established in 2020, Te Ringa Kaha are all about all things Rangitāne in kōrero tuku iho, whakatauākī, pepeha and whakapapa and are using the medium of kapa haka to revive and showcase pride in their history and legends.

Rangitāne rohe-based group Te Ringa Kaha are hitting the Te Matatini stage this year with a singular mission – Rangitāne language, custom and protocol.

Their group pepeha is as follows:

Ko Ruahine te maunga

Ko Te Awa Pokere o Tamakuku te awa

Ko Kurahaupō te waka

Ko Whatonga te tangata

Ko Ngāti Te Rangiwhakaewa

Ko Rangitāne te iwi

The group affiliate to Ngāti Te Rangiwhakaewa of Rangitāne.

This kapa aspire to normalise spoken te reo Māori and uplift all Māori in Tamaki Nui a Rua (Dannevirke) and to get the next generation to reach for the stars.

Wharemako Paewai and Zenna-Maria Gatonyi Hepi-Te Huia are the manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively and the kapa as a whole are led by Wharemako Paewai, Zenna-Maria Gatonyi Hepi-Te Huia, and Troy Tawhai.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) He uri nō te aroha

Whakaeke (entrance) Āmio Whenua

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Karakia o Kurahaupō

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) E te tau o taku ate

Poi Nekeneke e Hine

Haka Mana Whenua

Whakawātea (exit) Kei Aku Rangatira

Te Matatini day one schedule.

