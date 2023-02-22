Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti first performed in 1961, and then was revived in 1976. The current composition of the team however dates back to 1995 with a singular mission from Whāngārā elders ‘to keep the customs and mana of Whāngārā active and alive’. Their constituent hapū is Ngāti Konohi of Ngāti Porou from the Tai Rāwhiti rohe.

Click here to view their performance.

Their kaupapa is about bringing people together and nurturing the intergenerational transfer of kōrero tuku iho.

“Ko Whāngārā te pūtahitanga o te tangata

“Ko Whāngārā te pārekereke o te kōrero.”

To this end, the kapa haka itself is the main tool to achieve this transmission and a means to ensure a strong tribal identity as Ngāti Konohi for both young and old.

The kapa explains that their kākahu design, consisting of the colours yellow, red, black and white, are grounded in kōrero tuku iho. Their tatua (belt) and tīpare (headband) have as their central design the pūtahi, which they explain as being a name given to the rengarenga plant by their elders, a mauri brought to Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti itself by the whale.

The secondary design on both the tatua and tīpare is called the niho whakatara and comes from the saying “Ngā ara whakatara o Te Urunga Tapu o Paikea”, referring to the migratory pathways traversed by the revered ancestor Paikea.

The kaokaoroa design, aka the chevron mat design represents the importance and sanctity of whakapapa.

On the bodice, the poutamarau pattern of which the pūtahi is placed upon represents knowledge from the four corners of the Pacific.

This renowned group is lead by Tā Derek Lardelli and his kaiāwhina.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Ngā Ana Wai

Whakaeke (entrance) Tio Paenga

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Hemi Te Nohopani

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Poiwherene, Keowherene

Poi Haereroa

Haka Noke Kairoro

Whakawātea (exit) Uia