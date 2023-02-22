Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Tūtarakauika ki Rangataua

Tūtarakauika ki Rangataua are affiliated to the Mātaatua rohe for Te Matatini.

Tūtarakauika ki Rangataua's constituent hapū are Ngāti Hē, Ngāpōtiki a Tamapahore and Ngāi Tukairangi of Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Pūkenga iwi with marae affiliations to ‘Ngā Iwi Kāinga katoa o Te Tahuna o Rangataua’.

Their kaupapa, their reason of being, is to represent Tauranga Moana and work hard to carry on the legacies of those passed and pass the revered cultural teachings and traditions onto the next generation.

“Ko te tū hei kanohi mō ngā ia tai hekenga wairua o te moana me te kuraroa o Tauranga Moana e whakakanohihia mai nei e ngā mema o Tūtarakauika.

“Ko te kawe i ngā mate o te wā me te aro atu ki te aranga mai o te reanga tētēkura hei kuranui, hei kuraroa mō te iwi te mahi.

“Hai whakakanohi i te moana o Tauranga, e kawea ake ai i ōna whakairihanga kōrero, i ngā āwherotanga ā Kui mā, ā Koro mā.”

The kapa have drawn inspiration from the ocean and where the land meets the sea in their rohe. They self-describe their kākahu as “ngā tai o te taiao tahuna” and the theme and design as “ngā niho taniwha o te Ara Moana”.

Josh Te Kani and Meremaihi Aloua is the group’s manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively and the kapa as a whole are led by a team of leaders: Josh Te Kani, Meremaihi Aloua, Teraania Ormsby-Teki, Kiharoa Nuku me te Pā Whakawairua o Tūtarakauika Pakeke

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) He tangi mō Haaka

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Kapokapo

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Uenuku

Poi Te Mata Reikura

Haka Kawea Te Kuranui

Whakawātea (exit)Whātua Hāpainga Rawa