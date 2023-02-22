Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui

Established in 1993, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui affiliate to the Ngāti Kahungunu rohe representing Ngāti Ranginui, its hapū and affiliated marae.

Click here to view their performance.

The kapa say that their kaupapa is “To build, maintain and sustain our Ngāti Ranginui kōrero, hononga, kawa and tikanga. To create a platform for Te Reo, whakapapa and hītori retention and rejuvenation "Ka kitea a Ranginui e”

Their colours are red, black and white and their kākahu designs and theme represent the confederated hapū of Ranginui.

Their manukura tāne and manukura wahine are Kuni Williams and Numia Tangitu respectively and the kapa is lead Ngā Poumaru Ako o Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) E Tupa Whai Ake

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Ngao Mata Toki o Ranginui

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Te Pātere a Te Kaporangi

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Tākitimu Taketake Mai

Poi Vaka Ta’unga Tākitumu

Haka Te Whakahāwea

Whakawātea (exit) Maia e Te Tipua